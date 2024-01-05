ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — State and local health officials joined Friday in a call to pass a bill they say would provide continued coverage of health insurance to children up to six years old.

This includes Medicaid and Child Health Plus, which covers nearly half of children across New York.

State officials say 400,000 New Yorkers recently lost coverage of these insurances over paperwork issues associated with the re-enrollment process.

Assemblywoman Sarah Clark was at Golisano Children’s Hospital Friday, explaining why health insurance coverage is so important for children in that age range.

“These are the most critical years for a child’s development,” Clark said. “We know in the first year, billions of cells are being produced. We know this is when cognitive skills, social and emotional skills, all of the things that we care about are fundamentally building. And they get harder and harder to fix if they’re one wrong or not done as well as they could be, or if there’s any issues that don’t get addressed during that time.”

The call for change comes as flu, RSV and COVID cases rise across the Rochester area.