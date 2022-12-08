ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local health experts encourage the Rochester community to get screened for colon cancer.

Dr. Patrick Okolo, the executive medical director of gastroenterology at Rochester Regional Health, explains that it’s essential to get screened for colon cancer early, but it depends on the person.

For example, if someone had a family member who had colon cancer at a certain age, that person should get screened 10 years before the age of the family member when they were diagnosed.

Dr. Okolo said that if there is no family history of colon cancer, the recommended age for screening is 45.

“It affects lots of people. It affects people across gender lines. It affects people across socioeconomic lines. It affects people across racial and ethnic lines,” Dr. Okolo said. “So there is no one who is exempt from the risk for colon cancer. It can find each and every one of us.”

Health experts recommend speaking with your primary care provider or a local health clinic to get screened.