ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Medical professionals around the nation are celebrating a breakthrough in the work to create an effective RSV vaccine.

The FDA approved Glaxo Smith Kline’s shot, which is one of many being developed to treat the disease. Something researchers in Rochester say has been decades in the making. It will be for adults 60 and over.

Local experts say this population is at an increased need for the vaccine, as it could lessen the severity of RSV symptoms.

“We know that it’s somewhere between 120,000 to 150,000 over the age of 60 are hospitalized each year in the U.S. Mortality rates would indicate that 10,000 to 15,000 of them die,” Infectious Disease Researcher Edward Walsh M.D. with University of Rochester Medicine says. “We know that about five to ten percent of the people who are admitted to the hospital with RSV do succumb to the infection while they’re in the hospital.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still needs to decide if every person needs the vaccine, or if it’s only for high-risk individuals. Their meeting on the matter is scheduled for June.