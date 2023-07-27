ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New concerns about the safety of the weight-loss drug Ozempic are cropping up this week as CNN and other national outlets highlight cases where a patient on the drug experienced gastroparesis, or stomach paralysis, which is when someone has difficulty passing food through the stomach.

While the Food and Drug Administration notes one cannot conclude based solely on these reports Ozempic is directly causing this symptom, local medical experts say these cases should encourage further study of the drug and its side effects.

“While the medication that makes up Ozempic has been used to treat diabetics for years and we have good experience with it, we don’t necessarily have good experience with it in patients that are using it just for weight loss without diabetes,” said Rochester Regional Health’s Lead Physician & Division Head of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism Dr. Seth Charatz.

Ozempic works by suppressing one’s appetite.

Dr. Truptesh H. Kothari, Director of Bariatric Endoscopy at Strong Memorial, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, says the cases of stomach paralysis don’t surprise him because GI issues have always been listed as side effects of Ozempic, but he is still throwing up a caution flag.

“You have to be very careful for doctors who are prescribing those medications, the co-morbidities of the patient, what disease and the disorders the patients have should be studied very carefully,” Dr. Kothari said. “The patient and the doctor should be on the same page, what are the side effects, what are the benefits of the drug itself and those things are very, very important before you start somebody on such medications.”

Meanwhile, the American Society of Anesthesiologists is not advising “withholding the medication before elective surgery to reduce the risk of complications associated with anesthesia in adults and children” citing the potential risk of regurgitation and aspiration of food in the airways and lungs during general anesthesia and deep sedation.

Both local doctors say those interested in weight loss should first seek advice from a primary care physician and registered dietitian before asking for a drug.

The company that makes Ozempic, Novo Nordisk, did return a request for comment Thursday.