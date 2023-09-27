ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s no secret that so many industries are facing staffing shortages, but when it’s an occupation that can mean life or death for a patient, the need to fill those spots is urgent.

Local EMS providers have been fighting EMT and paramedic shortages for decades. Now, local providers are offering more for their students.

American Medical Response (AMR) and Pittsford Volunteer Ambulance, are just two of the local EMS services trying out a new way to recruit new students.

Recent numbers show that applications for EMTs and paramedic positions are down on average 13%. Andrew Perez, Operations Manager for AMR says that everyone is short staffed, but in this business, short staffed may equal longer response times.

“It’s multifactorial and everybody is short staffed,” Perez says. “When that all goes together, that’s where you can see these really long wait times that are occurring for things that aren’t what we would consider a life-threatening emergency, but we still have a duty to respond and a duty to act for those people.”

Now, they are trying out a new way to recruit students. Instead of holding classes for interested prospects to attend as volunteers, these programs will pay students to attend classes. This way, they can provide for themselves and possibly their families while they learn for their future careers.

AMR, collaborating with Monroe County, calls it their “Earn while you learn” program. While Pittsford’s program is newer, they both have a common goal.

EMS officials say they recognized that their students weren’t able to continue their education because of the barrier between school and work, so they’re trying to break that down.

“The program is designed to bring in folks from all the communities served throughout Monroe County,” Pittsford Volunteer Ambulance Chief and CEO, Jonathan Smith says. “We’re trying to pay them for their time so that they’re paid to go to school.”

Chief Smith says, “My first job as an EMT, I was making just over four dollars an hour, and we’re talking now about EMT rates that are $17 plus and that’s awesome.”

EMS officials say, with the on-going issues of EMS services sometimes not receiving payments for transporting patients, it’s hard to bump that base pay rate up.

“You kind of have all the odds stacked up against you,” Perez says. “It’s very hard then to commit as a company or agency to go, ‘here’s how much more we can keep paying the employee.'”

Something else they’re pushing for in recruitment is getting the competition mindset out of things, and making sure the students know that EMS is a team effort.

“When you start making it look like ‘they’re no good’ or ‘another place you don’t want to work,'” Perez says. “Then the people that don’t know anything yet hear that everywhere is bad and everywhere is difficult. We need to break through that barrier.”

In the end, EMS services all have a common goal.

“It’s helping people who have basic, simple needs and they need help,” Chief Smith says. “They just need help. That’s what it comes down to.”

“It’s not just about saving lives; it’s about helping people,” Perez says. “It’s that simpler version of what it means to show up for someone in their time of need.”

More information about these programs can be found here.