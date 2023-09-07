ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As school is back in session, concerns still remain over the staggering amount of teens vaping.

According to a recent CDC study, over 2.5 million students in middle school and high school used e-cigarettes in 2022, about 85% used flavored products, and more than half used disposable e-cigarettes.

Dr. Stephen Cook from Golisano Children’s Hospital warns that besides it being addictive, kids using nicotine can put them at risk for addiction to other drugs.

“The fact that they’re smaller and flavored and stuff tells you that the industry isn’t trying to help us,” said Dr. Cook. “Nicotine is still a very strong stimulant and an addictive chemical, and the teen brain is more susceptible to getting hooked and getting addicted to nicotine.”

In that interview on News 8 Sunrise, Dr. Cook also talks about healthy eating habits for everyone getting back to school and back into a routine. You can watch the full interview in the video player above.