ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A federal panel of medical experts has recently recommended the FDA approve Narcan as an over-the-counter drug nationwide.

The recommendation, if officially given by the FDA, would help to improve access to the potentially life-saving drug in the event of an opioid overdose.

News 8 spoke with a substance abuse specialist from Rochester Regional Health to learn more on the possible impacts locally.

On Wednesday, a medical panel made the unanimous decision recommending the FDA approve Narcan for over-the-counter use.

Those health advisers said it would only make positive changes toward the national opioid crisis. Known generically as naloxone, the drug can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose within minutes.

“Taking it from behind the counter to available over the counter, I think decreases fear and stigma around it and underscores its safety. I think it sends the message it should be embraced and carried by everyone,” said Dr. Richard Dent of Rochester Regional Health.

Last summer, Monroe County began installing Naloxone cabinets at locations throughout the community, in areas of greater risk, and also introduced a 24-hour opioid hotline.

Last month, the county introduced an opioid overdose dashboard featuring weekly updates on local statistics.

This past week alone, the county has recorded more than 50 overdoses and three potential overdose-related deaths.

“It’s especially timely because of the shift we’ve seen around 2015 to 2016, including a shift of fentanyl being the primary opioid in the heroin supply. Now what we’re seeing, and this is really new or enhanced since the pandemic, is fentanyl in all listed substances available on the street,” said Dr. Dent.

Dr. Dent adds while public Narcan training is important, he feels it shouldn’t be a barrier to obtaining the drug. He says if over-the-counter use gets approved for Narcan, that policy would shift as a result.

“I’m optimistic that it will be approved. Even if it is not, I think it is crucial we are destigmatizing it and getting access to it everywhere,” said Dr. Dent.

The FDA is expected to make a final decision on the drug in the coming weeks.