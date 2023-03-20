ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will be in Macedon on Monday morning to discuss the latest overdoses of a drug known as Xylazine.

Schumer describes the drug, more commonly known as “Tranq” as a “deadly, skin-rotting zombie drug.” The drug is commonly used as a tranquilizer for large animals, but according to Schumer, drug dealers have been mixing it with fentanyl and heroin. The drug also cannot be reversed by Narcan.

At the press conference, Schumer will be explaining his plan to combat the drug to keep the Finger Lakes region safe. He will be joined by local law enforcement and mental health specialists.

The announcement comes after Schumer called for the FDA to figure out where the drug is being shipped in from to put an end to what he considers a growing threat.

The press conference is set to begin at 1:30 p.m.