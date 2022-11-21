ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza held a virtual conference regarding influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), according to officials.

Dr. Mendoza said that influenza cases are on the rise. However, he notes these rates are atypical as we would flu cases at this high of a rate in later January. Health officials are anticipating an earlier and more severe flu season.

According to a tweet from the Monroe County Health Department, three people have died from RSV. Dr. Mendoza said that these people were older than 65 years old.

Dr. Mendoza also said that it is important to get vaccinated for influenza and COVID-19, if eligible, while also giving tips for if you get sick during the holidays — wash your hands, wear a mask while indoors, and hold outdoor gatherings.

“I think it’s important to consider that, if you or someone in your family is sick with symptoms, to reconsider how you are going to have your holiday gathering,” Dr. Mendoza said. “I think what we need to do is take care of one another and make sure we don’t get sick.”

This conference comes one week after Monroe County saw almost 200 hospitalizations in children younger than five years old, with over 1,400 cases in children under five years old.

