ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the number of respiratory illnesses on the rise across New York State and Monroe County, local organizations are looking to help residents protect themselves and their loved ones from those diseases.

Lifespan partnered with URMC Friday to host a free COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic for folks 60 years and older.

Organizers told News 8 they had a steady turnout of people at the clinic. Those who participated were given free gift cards.