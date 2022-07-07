ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local advocacy group for seniors has been awarded $240,000 in federal grant money.

Lifespan of Greater Rochester plans to use the money to improve non-emergency transportation services. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Transpiration’s Federal Transit Administration.

Chief Operating Officer Jody Rowe says the need for essential transportation services has grown over the pandemic.

Rowe says Lifespan applied for the grant back in December, with the desire to do more. With the money, they hope to enhance what they have to offer and expand their reach.

Lifespan doesn’t provide the actual transportation for residents; they facilitate it with outside parties. The demand has certainly been there.

“Transportation is actually the number one reason people call Lifespan,” she said.

Many low-income adults don’t have their own transportation, or their own internet for telehealth.

In the coming days, Rowe hopes to reach these seniors more easily – especially those further out.

They’ll also be hiring a manager to oversee three counties.

“It will allow transportation across county borders, a lot of folks in Ontario or Livingston County come to Monroe County for medical care,” said Rowe. “We hope to see not only people coming into Monroe County from outlying counties but within Ontario and Livingston, enhanced transportation options there too.”

Also in the works: a new website for quicker appointment requests.

“We’re investing in a software currently used in Livingston County, called One-Call-One-Click, where community members can access an online website that would help coordinate transportation trips,” he said. “Right now it gives you options but doesn’t allow you to actually schedule the trip.”

Again, Rowe says the demand for those essential doctor appointments will always be there.

And it’s not the only demand…

“We’re hoping at some point, to be able to help people with socialization, get people out of their home, reduce social isolation, we’ve seen the tremendous impact over the years,” said Rowe.

She also hopes the grant money can allow them to reach beyond the three counties they serve.

Rowe says Lifespan is always looking for volunteers to help out with driving needs; especially for older adults with disabilities.