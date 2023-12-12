ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At least one confirmed case of lead poisoning has been connected to the national recall of certain applesauce packets, according to the Monroe County Department of Health.

Health experts said that, before the recall, a WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree was bought at a Dollar Tree, which they were able to link to the lead poisoning case. After the recall was issued, stores were told to remove such products from the shelves.

Dr. Michael Mendoza, the Commissioner of Public Health, is asking residents to dispose of the following products:

WannaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches — including those in the three-packs of two-and-a-half ounce pouches.

Schnucks Cinnamon Flavored Applesauce — 90-gram pouches and variety packs.

Weis Cinnamon Applesauce — 90-gram pouches.

If your child has already eaten any of the above products, you are encouraged to schedule a blood test with their healthcare provider as soon as possible. Experts said that current cases across the nation involve children under six, older kids and teenagers are also at risk.