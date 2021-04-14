Lawmakers call for investigation into Monroe Community Hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local lawmakers are calling for an investigation into Monroe Community hospitals treatment of its employees.

Lawmakers with the Black and Asian Democratic Caucus of the Monroe County Legislature say there have been reports of poor working conditions, and overworking personnel due to short staffing and mistreatment.

The legislators are sending a letter to the Office of Public Integrity requesting a formal investigation.

“Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses and Certified Nursing Assistants are struggling and their superiors are ignoring their request for help,” Legislature Ernest Flagler-Mitchell (D-29) said.

“These staff shortages are poor working conditions that can cause harm not only to the health of the workers and but to the health of the patients as well.”

Flagler-Mitchell says other problems include lack of opportunities for career advancement and lack of access to childcare.