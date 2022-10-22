ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In honor of both Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Jordan Health held a brunch on Saturday to provide screenings for the community.

Officials with Jordan Health explained that the COVID-19 pandemic showcased significant issues involving health disparities and preventing people from getting crucial screenings. They wanted to hold this event to ensure people in vulnerable communities get the screenings that could save their lives.

Dr. Linda Clark, the Chief Medical Officer of Jordan Health, explained some of the ways to reduce the risk of getting cancer while adding that it’s very important to get an early screening.

“When we talk about all cancers, we want to just have a healthy lifestyle; eat healthy meals, balanced meals —not too much processed foods — fruits and vegetables, get plenty of exercise,” said Dr. Clark. “But those are really general guidelines. I think the thing that’s really important is early detection and that’s why we have screenings.”

Dr. Clark also added that many health systems were at the event — such as Rochester Regional Health and URMC — to support with screenings, mammograms, and blood tests. The event also featured food, entertainment, and an educational program hosted by health experts.