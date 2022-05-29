ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Smoking and Health Action Coalition (SHAC), along with statewide partners, launched their “It’s Not Just” campaign Sunday.

Officials said the campaign is intended to educate New Yorkers about the tobacco industry’s historically inequitable marketing of menthol-flavored tobacco products.

Organizers said the campaign is meant to speak from the youth perspective while utilizing imagery and direct quotes from tobacco executives in an effort to show the difference between how the industry views youth and how youth sees themselves.

Organizers added the campaign is an extension of a prior campaign launched in May 2021 urging action against the tobacco marketing that targeted and harmed Black communities for decades.

“There is clear evidence and science that characterizing flavors, including menthol, increase initiation and addiction,” states Lexi Popovici. “A study using data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health found the flavored cigarette ban was associated with a 43% decline in smoking among youth ages 12 to 17 and a 27% decline in smoking among young adults ages 18 to 25.

Researchers from SHAC said that youth who start using menthol cigarettes are more likely to become addicted and become long-term smokers. Nicotine addiction can also prime the adolescent brain for other addictions, such as opioid addiction.

According to the CDC, nearly 5.6 million of today’s younger Americans will die early from smoking-related illness if the current rate of youth smoking continues. Furthermore, every adult who dies due to smoking is replaced by two new young smokers.