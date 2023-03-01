ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Wednesday, drug giant Eli Lilly announced a future cut on generic insulin prices.

Doctors say it’s encouraging news for those with diabetes, with announced price decreases by at least 70 percent.

Dr. Salman Azim is an endocrinologist with Rochester Regional Health, who says the move will serve as a ‘financial gamechanger’ at a time when insulin prices have soared.

Eli Lilly says it will limit out of pocket costs for insulin at $35 per month. Back in January, that change was enacted for patients with Medicare.



The changes come in the wake of pressure from lawmakers, as insulin prices more than tripled over the years.

“Cutting the cost to 70 percent is unbelievable. It’s a big success, and most of our patients who are insulin dependent need insulin dosing three to four times a day, especially the short acting insulin. That will be a huge benefit for our patients who could not afford it in the past because of huge costs attached to it,” said Dr. Azim.

Dr. Azim adds ultimately, reduced costs will come down to a persons’ individual insurance plan, and says patients should inquire directly with their providers.