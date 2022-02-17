ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A simple form can give you and your family peace of mind when it comes to medical decisions in the final days of your life.

It’s called a MOLST form. MOLST stands for Medical Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment. Dr. Hannah Root of Highland Family Medicine discussed why making your intentions known is so important Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“As a doctor, my job is to take good care of my patients throughout their lives as well as help uphold their values and dignity at the end too,” said Dr. Root. “We have a lot of tools in medicine but not every tool is the right fit for every situation.”

Dr. Root said the MOLST form is bright pink and helps communicate the goals and preferences of seriously sick patients at the end of life. “It covers many different interventions including chest compressions, breathing tubes, hospitalization, and feeding tubes, among other things. Many, but not all, seriously sick patients don’t want any or all of these and would prefer a more natural and calm death when the time comes. But it depends on the person. Without a form like this, all medical professionals are obligated to do all heroic measures which, as I said, might not be the right thing for every situation. After the form is filled out it becomes part of the permanent medical record – but it can be changed if anything changes in your life.”

So who should fill out the MOLST form? “This form isn’t for everybody but I recommend it be done by patients and people with advanced chronic conditions with a poor prognosis and by anybody in long-term care like a nursing home,” Dr. Root said. “Your doctor is well-trained to be talking about this with you and it’s never too early to start talking about this kind of thing. But I also encourage you to talk with your family about what some of your end-of-life care wishes may be. One way that can help start off that conversation is by talking about someone who you may know who has recently passed and talking about things that happened in the later stages that you may or may not want for yourself. It can be an easier way to talk about it.”