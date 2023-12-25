ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For those feeling lonely this holiday season, one expert wants you to know you’re not alone.

Andriana Lozier with the Mental Health Association in Rochester says thousands of folks around the world feel lonely each year during the holidays. She tells News 8 that it’s a sign from within that certain needs are not being met. Her advice: it’s important to pinpoint why you might feel so lonely so you can better tackle the problem.

Lozier also recommends you monitor how much time you’re spending on social media. She says it’s always good to check in with yourself and ask if it is helping or hurting you?