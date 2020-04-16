1  of  75
Closings
Coronavirus Facts First

How to correctly wear – and clean – a cloth face covering

Health

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

(NEXSTAR) – Amid tightening state and local restrictions to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention want to make sure everyone knows how to wear – and care for – their cloth face coverings.

The CDC recommends the use of a face covering in public settings where keeping a safe distance is difficult, with the following guidelines:

  • Children under 2 should not wear a face covering
  • The covering should include multiple layers of fabric
  • It should allow unrestricted breathing
  • The face covering should fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
  • It should maintain shape and quality after a machine wash and dry

When wearing your homemade mask, make sure to properly wash your hands before putting the covering over your face. When removing it, take care not to touch your eyes, nose and mouth. Wash your hands right after.

The cloth face covering should be washed routinely depending on use, and a cycle in the washing machine/dryer is enough to clean it.

For more information and a step-by-step guide to making your own cloth face covering, see the CDC website.

