HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from Highland Hospital held a 50-year reunion Saturday for the Highland School of Nursing Class of 1972.

Organizers held the reunion at the RIT Inn and Conference Center as graduates of the 1972 class shared memories of the past and how it connects to the future of nursing.

The Highland Hospital School of Nursing shut down in 1979 with over 1,755 graduates that serve as nurses globally.

Organizers of the reunion said that the COVID-19 pandemic shined a light on the nursing profession and the many new challenges nurses face while providing care, adding that nursing has led Gallup’s yearly ranking of professions that have high honesty and ethics for 20 straight years.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, registered nursing is projected to be one of the top occupations for job growth through the year 2030 and is expected to grow by 9%