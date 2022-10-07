ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Cancer Support Community held its annual Heroes Ball Friday evening to recognize the people who are making a difference in the cancer community.

This year’s event was themed around the television show “Friends,” as the gala focused on the work of five people who represented the organization’s mission to serve those who are impacted by cancer.

James Love, the CEO of the Rochester Cancer Support Community, explained why it’s important for people to understand that cancer affects everyone in some way.

“Cancer affects every single person that I personally know,” Love said. “And I think for many people in this room, it just affects people that they know. “

Love also added that the funds raised at the gala will stay local and support the one thousand members that they work with every day.