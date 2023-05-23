ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s not too late to get tickets for a great event coming up in a few weeks. The annual Heroes Ball helps the Cancer Support Community at Gilda’s Club Rochester.

The fundraiser is on June 10 at Radio Social.

The night celebrates community heroes for their selfless acts of compassion and generosity while recognizing individuals for the impact they have in helping those fighting cancer or who have fought cancer.

“It’s going to be a really fun evening honoring those of any type of cancer, any veteran of cancer that has gone through cancer treatments,” Heroes Ball Chair John Salter told News 8’s Brennan Somers. “The staff at CSC is an all-star cast and they do a wonderful job of making sure everyone gets the right services.”

Among the honorees getting recognized are local war hero and Medal of Honor recipient Gary Beikirch, who passed away in 2021.

News 8 is a proud sponsor of the Heroes Ball.