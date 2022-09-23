ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Helio Health is expanding its care in Rochester for those battling substance use or addiction.

The treatment center will soon be able to care for more patients in our region.

Helio Health has announced the opening of a new in-patient facility in Brighton to open in early October, with a goal of offering more resources to those who may be struggling.

“I’m so excited we are finally at that finish line. Today, we celebrate new beginnings,” said Sabrina Howland, regional vice president for Helio Health.

Beginning October 11, the center will accommodate 53 patients in an in-patient setting.

“We operate this model in Syracuse and Binghamton already. We’ve been operating this model over at University Avenue for a number of years,” said Jeremy Klemanski, president and CEO of Helio Health, “It’s a huge thing for the community to have this wonderful new facility, but also to have more beds than we have currently.”

Helio Health will transition patients from its existing location on University Avenue in Rochester to the new facility. New patients will be accepted when it opens as well. The CEO’s biggest message: help is available.

“Combining medically supervised withdrawal with inpatient rehab, some people don’t need inpatient rehab. Some people just need to be stabilized in a detox setting and go on to outpatient, residential, or another forms in the community,” said Klemanski, “If you know someone struggling with a substance use disorder, there is help in our community.”

Health insurance is not required for those who need care at Helio Health. Their initial Rochester location on University Avenue will remain open.

For more on the resources and connections, Helio Health provides, visit their website.