ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Helio Health, an addiction treatment and mental health-based services organization, has acquired $500,000 toward treatment programs in the Finger Lakes Region.

The group, which has numerous locations in the Rochester area and across New York State, plans to utilize the funding to enhance opioid dependence treatments locally.

Sabrina Howland, regional vice president for Helio Health, says the money will help to establish Buprenorphine care. The drug is often used to treat opioid addictions.

The funding was recently granted by the state’s Office of Addiction Services and Supports, also known as OASAS.

Howland says the focus lies on same-day access to medication-assisted treatments as well as harm reduction.

“The opioid epidemic did not go away during our world pandemic. In fact, it only threw some gasoline on the fire. Oftentimes, we find that folks have had to jump through different hoops to receive medication, and really with the opioid epidemic, same-day access is really important. It’s really a way to help stabilize a person to find recovery in a safe, non-judgmental way. That, sometimes, we might not always see,” said Howland.

Howland adds the goal, to start, is to begin treating up to 500 patients throughout the Finger Lakes region, and says the program should be up and running within the next few months.