Virtual health program launched at URMC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many people may feel stuck in their health journeys during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the stay at home order. To help those stuck in a rut, officials at the University of Rochester Medical Center’s Center for Community Health and Prevention will host an 8-week healthy living course.

The virtual program, called “Promote Health, Prevent Cancer” Will be held once a week, over zoom and participants will learn about effective diet strategies and how to be active on a daily basis to help prevent cancer and other chronic diseases.

“During this time there are so many crazy things going on in this world,” Program Manager Sarah Merritt said. “These classes are great because you get that knowledge on nutrition and you’re being active, but you’re also being interactive with other people.

The next course will be offered in early October, but the time to register is now if you’d like to sign up, you can call 585-738-5539 or email Sarah_Merritt@urmc.rochester.edu.