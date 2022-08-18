ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Coming into this school year, every child has access to a covid vaccine and treatment plans. Local pediatricians have other guidelines they want to make sure parents follow for their kids to stay healthy at school.

This time of year is hectic for Pediatric offices as parents get mandatory physicals or appointments before school. Even with all these weapons to fight off COVID, they urge families to know all the risks any disease could bring this year.

By this fall, Jeanne Lyle will be giving birth to her seventh child while five of her other six kids head into a new school year. Since they’ve all had their annual check-ups and were vaccinated, she’s not as concerned this year with the coronavirus.

“I feel pretty relaxed and not worried about Covid being an issue right now,” Lyle said. “We’ve had some covid in the family even if we’re vaccinated or boosted. We’ve noticed covid hasn’t really hit the children very hard.”

If your children don’t show any symptoms as the school year begins, Rochester Pediatrician Dr. Edward Lewis doesn’t believe taking a covid test is necessary. However, he urges his patients to be up to date on all vaccines and shots. Other viruses attempt to make comebacks after kids are masked up and spread apart for two years.

“I think we still need to be a little caution about sending kids to school with runny noses,” Dr. Lewis said. “The cases we’ve seen over the summer of Covid-19 have been relatively mild compared to other cases we see going around.”

Children also should not let up on routinely washing their hands or using hand sanitizer. Parents like Travis Cody see that as an important health tool. Doctors add it can keep any future outbreaks minimal.

“The school’s actually been really good at cleaning and having hand sanitizer available for them. So, I’m not too worried about it,” Cody expressed.

“I think we’re going to see a little bit of a bump in cases,” Dr. Lewis added. “Hopefully it’s going to be like other viruses we see where you might be pretty sick with the flu, but you stay home. Get better and go back to school. It’d be great if we got to that point with Covid-19.”

If you don’t have access to a pediatrician or can’t afford regular check-ups, doctors encourage you to check with your county health department for discounted or free services. And Pharmacies can also offer essential shots at little to no cost.

“Monroe County has a wide availability of practices that will seek people who may be uninsured or underinsured,” Dr. Lewis explained. “I think most private practices are willing to take on those patients.”

As for the rise in Monkeypox, Doctor Lewis explained because that is spread through skin contact with someone who already has the virus, there are no signs right now it could cause an outbreak in school settings.