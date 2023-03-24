ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For many parents of babies out there, it’s still a struggle to find enough baby formula to last more than a week. Some are complaining they can’t find any at times.

We reached out to grocery stores in the Greater Rochester Area who explained the shortage is not as bad compared to last year, but they still notice the demand for most baby formulas outpacing what the supply chain offers. So parents are still feeling the burden of it.

“I’ve driven to Buffalo, and I’ve driven to Syracuse,” Margarita Gutierrez of Rochester told us.

“We live in Greece, and I’ve driven out as far as Webster and We’ve gone to Brockport,” Kelsey Cooper of Greece added.

Both Kelsey Cooper and Margarita Gutierrez gave birth less than a year ago. For the entire time, their babies have been alive, it’s been challenging to find enough formula.

“I believe it’s a public health crisis,” Gutierrez argued. “You know there’s mother’s out here that don’t have transportation unlike me. I’m just grateful and thankful the can I do find on the shelf we’re able to work with.”

“We have family members that are in Virginia, and they have found it down there, they’ve actually mailed it to us,” Cooper said. “It’s scary cause that’s all they can have.”

Despite the circumstances, specialists in Pediatric Care urge parents to not take matters into their own hands.

“Please don’t make homemade formula,” Dr. Bridget Young, Director of Research for Breastfeeding and Lactation Medicine said. “Even if you do your job perfectly, the ingredients aren’t regulated, and we have absolutely seen cases nationwide where babies have been hospitalized. Please don’t dilute your formula, so make it exactly as instructed.”

Even if you don’t see the usual formula available, Dr. Young advises parents to check the ingredients of what is on the shelves and if a couple matches the original brand you buy, then your baby can tolerate it. Even if you need Hypo-Allergenic formulas, multiple brands carry that kind too.

“There are other brands, and your baby can tolerate other brands,” Dr. Young continued. “Like Similac or Gerber or generic brand hypoallergenic formula. All the hypo-allergenic formulas go through the same very rigorous testing to make sure they won’t make a baby with allergies sick.”

Some stores like Walmart still limit five cans of formula per customer or per child each shopper has. In a statement to News 8, the retail giant added “We’ve been working closely with our suppliers to increase supply and meet the demand. While inventory levels have greatly improved over the past several months, due to industry constraints they are still not where we want them for our customers.”

Meanwhile Tops Market explained, “Unfortunately, we continue to see a strain on supply of baby formula and remain in close, consistent contact with suppliers and manufacturers to get additional products to help alleviate any shortages. Our company orders all quantities available to us — and as soon as we receive products, we make it available to purchase in stores. However, demand continues to exceed supply. While we understand our customers have preferences for various brands, we continue to have signage posted in many of our stores to inform customers of similar products that can serve as acceptable alternatives. For example, our Tippy Toes label of baby formula was unaffected by last year’s recalls and has been more widely available to customers. It’s an equivalent product that may help meet parents’ needs.”

Wegmans added in a statement, “Ongoing supply chain challenges have caused supply constraints to baby formula across all retailers. While we may not have every brand or variety available, we continue to receive shipments of baby formula to our stores multiple times a week. We will continue working hard to ensure we have product available for our customers in this category.”

For more medical questions about getting the right formula and trying samples, parents can call URMC at 585-276-MILK to connect with experts. There’s also a Rochester, NY Formula Locator Facebook page families can join by clicking here.