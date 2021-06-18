Groundbreaking on Mental Health & Wellness Center at Noyes Health

AVON, N.Y. (WROC) — A groundbreaking was help for the Noyes Health’s new Mental Health and Wellness Center in Avon on Wednesday.

The $1.06M property will house eight patient treatment rooms, waiting area, and a group treatment room. There will also be an area outside where visitors and community members alike can enjoy the outdoors.

The practice will be located in the James Steele Commerce Park in East Avon, just off exit 10 on Route 390. Construction is to begin in the coming weeks, with the facility opening in the fall of 2021.