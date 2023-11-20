ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ambulance service providers are thankful after Governor Hochul signed the “Direct Pay Bill” into law on Friday.

The bill will force health insurance plans to reimburse ambulance providers transporting out-of-network patients.

EMS companies have been hoping for the bill to pass in order to minimize financial burden and continue timely care. Now that it is signed, Jeffrey Call, the chairperson of the United New York Ambulance Network, is thankful the patient will no longer be the middleman.

“Now, no matter if an ambulance service provider is ‘in-network” or “out-of-network,’ reimbursement for every response will come directly from the health insurance company,” said Call. “Patients are no longer forced to be the middleman in a broken payment process that oftentimes left out ambulance providers.”

News 8 has reached out to Governor Hochul’s office for further comment and will update this story with more information.