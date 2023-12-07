ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Bills sweatshirt to benefit Golisano Children’s Hospital is getting some national attention!

Dave Portnoy, the president of Barstool Sports, posted a video to Twitter Thursday morning. Despite being a fan of the Patriots, Portnoy appeared in the video dressed in the Bills-themed sweatshirt and singing the Bills’ SHOUT! song.

Despite reaffirming his stance against the Bills, Portnoy is still encouraging his followers to buy the sweatshirt for the cause.

“Golisano Children’s Hospital in Rochester — the kids drew everything on this sweatshirt, okay? It’s for charity, it’s for the kids,” Portnoy said in the video.

In response, Taylor Baker, one of the owners of the woman-led Tailgate Trends that sells the sweatshirt, posted on Instagram her reaction, saying in part:

“I know this world can be scary, crazy, sad, and all of the above, but it’s stuff like this that reminds us all that PEOPLE ARE GOOD and DO GOOD THINGS.”

The “What the Bills Mean to Me” sweatshirts were created by Tailgate Trends in partnership with Golisano. Like Portnoy said, the sweatshirt featured drawings created by patients at the hospital.

Bills fans or non-Bills fans who want to support Golisano Children’s Hospital can purchase a sweatshirt by clicking here.