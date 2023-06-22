ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — UR Medicine’s Golisano Children’s Hospital has been recognized as one of the nation’s best children’s hospitals for three of their programs, according to a Best Children’s Hospital ranking by the U.S. News and World Report.

The rankings for 2022 to 2023 placed the neonatology program at the children’s hospital at number 40 nationally, as well as nephrology, hematology, and oncology programs coming in at number 46.

The Division of Neonatology provides care at the University of Rochester’s Golisano Children’s Hospital NICU, as well as the Rochester General Hospital SCN. The rankings add that the University is the Regional Perinatal Center for the Finger Lakes region.

“We’re very pleased to have the work we do here in Rochester being recognized nationally” said Carl D’Angio, M.D., chief of the Division of Neonatology. “Much of the credit goes to the hardworking nurses, faculty and staff who have gone above and beyond the call of duty for the last three difficult years to provide the best care for babies in our region.”

Kidney-associated care is provided through the Division of Pediatric Nephrology provides to children and adolescents — including chronic kidney disease, acute kidney injury, and hypertension. The division also provides dialysis and kidney transplantation management.

The Division of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology provides care for children, adolescents, and young adults with cancer, blood disorders, bone marrow failure, and congenital immune deficiencies.