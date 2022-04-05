ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Add lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease to the list of health benefits associated with avocados.

Dr. Jeff Harp of Highland Family Medicine discussed the recent findings Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Avocados are generally on the list of healthy foods. I understand we have new evidence for this.

Yes. According to data recently published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, either eating avocado or replacing half of one daily serving of margarine, butter, egg, yogurt, cheese or processed meats with avocado was tied to a lower risk for cardiovascular disease.

How do we know this?

The Health Professionals Follow-up Study and Nurses Health Study followed 100,000 subjects for 14 years, collecting information about diet and specific diseases including coronary heart disease and stroke. They compared those who eat no avocado to those who eat at least one avocado a week (which counts as 2 servings). Researchers reported that individuals who ate at least two servings of avocado per week experienced a 21% lower risk for coronary heart disease compared with those who did not consume avocado. They observed no association between avocado intake and risk for stroke.

They also looked at people who were not eating avocado at the beginning of the study, then replaced half of one daily serving of margarine, butter, egg, yogurt, cheese, or processed meats with a half serving of avocado (1/4 avocado). That change was associated with a 16% to 22% lower risk for cardiovascular disease.

How do avocados reduce coronary heart disease?

Avocados are a nutrient-rich food containing many favorable bioactive food compounds including monounsaturated and polyunsaturated healthy fats, soluble fiber, and steroid-like plant proteins called sterols. The primary monounsaturated fatty acid present in avocados is oleic acid, which is implicated in reducing hypertension, inflammation, and insulin sensitivity. Plant sterols may have favorable effects on lipid profiles. Plus the soluble fiber in avocados can lead to a better lipid profile.

How do avocados stack up against other healthy foods?

The researchers reported that the Hass avocado, the most consumed variety in the U.S., contains approximately 13 g of oleic acid in a medium-sized fruit, which is comparable to the amount of oleic acid in 1.5 oz of almonds or 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Additionally, half of an avocado contains approximately 20% of the daily recommended fiber, 10% of daily recommended potassium, 5% of daily recommended magnesium, and 15% of daily recommended folate.

Speaking of other foods, is there evidence for other foods having a similar effect on health?

Yes. In fact, some have appeared on previous health updates. Eating hot peppers and replacing animal protein with nuts both are associated with longevity, increasing life span by about 15 %.

Where can I find more information?

Go online and search for information on the Mediterranean, or Flexitarian. Both are among the healthiest overall diets and contain all the helpful nutrients listed above.