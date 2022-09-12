ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local organization is providing free mammogram screening events for uninsured women in Rochester.

The Cancer Services Program of the Finger Lakes Region is hosting events in the coming weeks for women over the age of 40.

Research shows Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related death among women in New York. Every year, roughly 16,000 women in the state are diagnosed with breast cancer.

Experts say mammograms are the best way to detect breast cancer early on, often making it easier to treat.

The screenings will be held on the following dates and times:

Date & Time



Location 10/1/2022 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Highland Hospital Breast Imaging 500 Red Creek, Suite 130 10/15/2022 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.



Elizabeth Wende Breast Care 170 Sawgrass Dr. 10/22/2022 9 a.m. to Noon



Newark-Wayne Hospital Imaging Center 1200 Driving Park Ave., Newark 11/5/2022 8 a.m. to Noon



Borg & Ide Imaging 2655 Ridgeway Ave., Suite 110 12/10/2022 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.



Elizabeth Wende Breast Care 170 Sawgrass Dr.

Doctors suggest women ages 50 to 74 years old should get a mammogram every two years. Women between the ages of 40 and 49 years old should talk to their healthcare provider about how often they should have a screening.

You can call URMC’s Cancer Services of the Finger Lakes region to enroll in a screening mammogram. Their number is 585-224-3070