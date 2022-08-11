ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — For the Love of God Dentistry is hosting a free dental day Saturday.

You’ll have your choice of a cleaning, filling, or non-surgical extraction and it’s all first come first served.

Dr. Oliver Cabrera, the owner of Greece Family Dentistry says there will be a lot of people joining with plenty to do. “There’s going to be just an entire community of people from other organizations who like to serve people are going to be out here ministering to those people while they wait as we serve over 100 people.”

He says you won’t need to bring any paperwork to have your teeth cleaned for free.

“All they need is a comfortable pair of clothes, dress for the weather, a chair because they’re going to be waiting outside,” said Dr. Cabrera.

For five years, Dr. Cabrera said he’s continued to reach people who are in need. “People who lack access to care, every year they fall through the cracks and so serving the needy, serving the uninsured people, we have a heart for that and that’s why we created for the love of god dentistry to provide access to those people.”

Dr. Cabrera says he thinks this is a great event and is excited to provide this free service to his community.

He is also looking for volunteers to help with the event so if you’re interested you can visit GreeceFamilyDentistry.com to sign up.

The event takes place at 3101 West Ridge Road in building “C” in Rochester from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.