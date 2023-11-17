ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ahead of Thanksgiving week, the New York State Department of Health has released recent flu numbers, and cases in Monroe County are slowly on the rise.

Statewide, there are currently 2,007 reported cases of the flu, in the week ending in November 11. Monroe County reports 74 out of those 2,007 and remains the county with the second highest number of reported cases in Western New York.

For the 2023 to 2024 season this far, there have been 197 cases reported in Monroe County of both Influenza Type A, and Influenza Type B.

Even though the number of reported cases in Monroe County has gone up, New York remains far from the amount of confirmed cases that the state had last season. The state saw over 11,687 cases at approximately the same time as this current report. At its highest, the state saw over 52,000 cases.

The following counties are reporting a low number of cases:

Genesee County: 2

Livingston County: 0

Orleans County: 1

Wayne County: 3

Wyoming County: 1

