Flu shot finder: Local clinics to get your 2020 influenza vaccine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Area health officials expressed the importance of getting a flu shot this year this fall as the pandemic wages on.

“This year, in the midst of an ongoing pandemic, it is even more important to get vaccinated against influenza,” said Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza. “Just as our community has come together to protect each other from COVID-19, we need to join forces to protect one another from the flu. Wear your mask, remain physically distant, wash your hands and get your flu shot today.”

Flu shots are readily available at primary care offices, area pharmacies and several public clinics scheduled throughout the fall, officials say. Most health insurance providers cover the cost of the vaccination, and many locations offer discounted or free shots.

Find a flu shot

Rochester area Wegmans stores:

Eastway Wegmans: outdoor clinic on 9/12 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Marketplace Wegmans: outdoor clinic on 9/19 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Medley Centre: community drive thru clinic on 9/26 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Mall at Greece Ridge: community drive thru clinic on 10/17 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

You can also see your doctor, visit a pharmacy, a public clinic, or schedule an appointment at the Monroe County Department of Public Health by calling 753-5150. No walk-ins accepted.