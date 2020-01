ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Flu restrictions are now in place at Rochester Regional Health Hospitals.

Going forward, only two people will be allowed to visit a patient at a time — all visitors must be at least 14 years old.

No one should visit hospitals if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms.

These rules are in effect at Rochester General Hospital, Unity Hospital, United Memorial Medical Center and more.

