ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After COVID-19 headlines, the flu is now spreading.

Monroe County is reporting more than 1,500 influenza cases within the last few week, which far surpasses the flu numbers over the winter.

Making the trend particularly unusual is the timing – the flu rarely appears in significant numbers in the spring.

Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza thinks the increase is linked to more people going mask-free in public spaces.

“When masks came off, that’s exactly when the flu numbers started to rise. It’s all Influenza A, which is that typical flu that we see in that first wave in a normal year and that’s what we’re seeing right now,” Mendoza says.

While the timing is abnormal, the symptoms are not.

“Body aches, fever, upper respiratory symptoms, GI symptoms, so there really isn’t anything different about the presentation of influenza this year,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza recommends getting the flu shot if you haven’t done so already, even though it doesn’t appear as effective this year as in some other years.

He also recommends hand washing and mask wearing where appropriate.

Also, if you do come down with the flu, antivirals are available.

“The antivirals do work for the flu, you can take Tamiflu or any of the other antivirals as treatment for the flu if you’re confirmed with it and in the case of influenza you can take Tamiflu as prophylaxis if you’ve been exposed to someone but don’t yet have symptoms,” Mendoza says.