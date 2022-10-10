The New York Department of Health launched its annual campaign Saturday to remind residents to get their flu and COVID shots.

This year, the DOH says flu cases are on the rise earlier than previously recorded years, urging all those who are eligible to get and update their vaccines.

“Two to three weeks ago we began to start to see cases in New York and now it’s significantly increasing and it’s not surprising when you really think about it. Where we are two years ago, two years ago we had hardly any flu at all because everybody was wearing one of these, a mask,” McDonald with DOH said.

The DOH says that flu and COVID-19 share similar symptoms which can make it hard to decipher the difference.

“There’s not too many significant differences, to be honest with you. That’s been part of the challenge in most circumstances sometime in the flu You have more nasal discharges or chest discharges,” McDonald with DOH said.

The DOH recommends anyone 12 and over check on their COVID-19 booster availability and that anyone six months or older get the shots. Anyone who is immune compromised or over the age of 65 is also urged to get the jabs.

“Now, we’re back to living normally. Which is great and we’re happy about that. But, at the same token, we need to be reminded that influenza is real. Influenza is serious. It can take tens of thousands of lives a year,” McDonald with DOH said.

McDonald also suggests a few ways to mitigate the spread.

‘’Vaccinate to protect yourself. Wear your mask. Keep your distance. And, by the way, if you do start to have the symptoms contact your primary care provider. Start the treatments and do the best you can do,” McDonald said.

Flu season runs through the fall and winter months and with flu being widespread across N.Y. the DOH suggests getting vaccinated as soon as possible