ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Flu cases across New York State have continued to plunge downward — with a 50% decrease in confirmed cases in the state, according to the New York State Health Connector.

The data shows that the total number of confirmed flu cases in the state is 7,373 — 5,988 cases were confirmed to be Influenza Type A and 829 cases were confirmed as Influenza Type B. 556 of these cases are unspecified.

In Monroe County, the amount of confirmed flu cases dropped down by 60%. According to the data, Monroe County has a total number of 132 confirmed cases of the flu. 128 of these cases are Type A and only four of these cases are Type B.

Despite the drop, Monroe County still has the most amount of confirmed flu cases in the Western New York region, with Erie County following up behind with 81 confirmed cases. Allegany and Wyoming counties are tied for the least amount of confirmed cases in the region — at 2 cases each.

Currently, the county with the most amount of cases statewide is Kings County — with 1,251 total confirmed cases.