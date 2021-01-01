Flu cases in New York close to record-lows

by: WSYR Staff

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Precautions taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus — like wearing masks, maintaining distance, and practicing good hygiene — have added benefits.

One Albany doctor says it has been one of New York state’s calmest flu seasons he’s seen in years.

“In my practice, we’re seeing very little illness, very little snot noses, and schmutz coming out of noses and coughing because people are behaving. So this is good! This is very, very good!” said Dr. James Saperstone, a pediatrician at Community Care Physicians.

Although New York is still far from peak season, the data shows cases are down by thousands.

For comparison, 2019 saw a high of more than 5,000 flu cases in one week but 2020 has a low of only 304.

