ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The cases of influenza jumped up to 214 cases in Monroe County, according to New York State’s Flu Tracker.

According to the data, there were 213 cases of Influenza Type A, but there was only one case of Influenza Type B.

Last week, there were 48 flu cases in Monroe County, making this week’s amount of cases an increase of 166.

This information comes after Monroe County officials and health leaders announced the “Keep Your Holidays Healthy” campaign — which was created in order to bring awareness to this upcoming flu season.

Health experts said that vulnerable people such as older people and those who are immunocompromised are more at risk for hospitalization or death from the flu. Experts encourage the public to get their flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots, and other vaccines.