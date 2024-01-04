ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you have been feeling under the weather lately, you are not the only one feeling that way.

According to New York State’s Flu Tracker, Monroe County saw over 1300 positive flu cases the week before Christmas and experts say that number may continue to go up.

Experts like Ann Falsey, a professor of medicine at the University of Rochester, said that if you aren’t feeling well, go to Urgent Care or call your doctor — just don’t go to the emergency room unless it’s urgent.

“You feel ill and you want to know what kind of infection you have. Some people get very concerned and go to the emergency room,” Falsey said. “The emergency room we really want to reserve for people who are in distress, trouble breathing, high fevers, can’t eat or drink. For the milder illnesses, you are much better off going to Urgent Care or calling your doctor.”

Experts are encouraging residents to stay updated on their vaccinations, such as for COVID-19 and the flu. More information about vaccinations can be found on the Monroe County Department of Health’s website.