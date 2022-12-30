ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The number of flu cases in Monroe County continues to decrease, as well as statewide.

According to the New York State Flu Tracker, Monroe County had 1,078 cases of the flu reported in the week ending on December 24, which is a five percent decrease from the previous week’s reporting. Monroe County has the most reported cases out of any county in the Western New York region.

The flu tracker also reports a 23 percent decrease statewide, with a reported total of 38,891 cases.