1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Florida gov chooses side in sunscreen debate: Slather away!

Health

by: BOBBY CAINA CALVAN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — When it comes to sunscreen, skin cancer and coral reefs, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken the side of sun worshipers who have gotten tacit approval to slather away.

The Republican governor late Monday announced that he signed into law a measure that reverses a ban on sunscreen imposed by Key West to help protect reefs and the fragile ecosystem they host.

The bill was one of 28 signed into law by DeSantis late Monday.

Key West is a popular destination among fishermen, snorkelers and scuba divers drawn to the reefs anchored offshore. It wouldn’t have been the first place to ban sunscreen to keep those ecosystems safe. Hawaii, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Caribbean island of Bonaire and the archipelago nation of Palau in the western Pacific all enacted sunscreen bans.

Drug store chain CVS also announced in August that it would remove the chemicals from 60 of its store brand sunscreen products, and it and other companies are now marketing mineral-based “reef safe” sunscreen.

But DeSantis sided with health and sunscreen advocates who argued that people’s health outweighed the threat to coral reefs.

Some lawmakers expressed doubt in studies that concluded sunscreens containing oxybenzone or octinoxate do harm to coral. More persuasive, they said, were the health risks posed by the sun to unprotected skin. They noted that there is indisputable evidence that direct exposure to the sun’s rays increases the risk of developing skin cancer.

Opponents of the bill asserted that there were products less harmful to the environment, including Zinc-based creams. And they argued that the measure was a preemption of local authority by a Legislature that shouldn’t be meddling in local affairs.

The ordinance was set to go into effect on Jan. 1 of next year, but has now been preempted with the governor’s signature.

Years ago, Key West officials and environmentalists might have gotten word of the governor’s action via telegraph. But those days are officially over in Florida, replaced by ubiquitous smart phones that can send messages with fewer taps of one’s fingers.

With a stroke of his pen, the governor also repealed Chapter 363 in its entirety from Florida statute on Monday. The law was adopted more than a century ago and remained mostly unchanged since 1913.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss