ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Goodwill of the Finger Lakes and UR Medicine Flaum Eye Institute are partnering to make eye care more accessible to the city of Rochester.

A new clinic, Sterns Center for Low Vision, will open on February 13 at 500 South Clinton Avenue.

The center will aim to cut wait times for appointments from an over six week wait to just two weeks and will serve the community with best-in-class eye care.

The center aims to serve those in underserved communities, who they say are disproportionately affected by vision lose.

“On average we should be seeing about a couple hundred patients per week,” Director of Sterns Center for Low Vision Dr. Christine Coward said. “Access is key so being on a bus line, being near the highways, being easily accessible to the inner city, I think is vital for patients to come and get their eye care.”

The partnership will also allow U of R students to have more experience in the field of low-vision care.