MOUNT MORRIS, N.Y. (WROC) — Local health departments are urging caution due to an investigation into a cereal brand that’s causing nausea, vomiting and diarrhea among people.

Health officials with Livingston County issued a warning regarding Lucky Charms cereal Thursday.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is investigating complaints of illness relating to the cereal.

If you have recently eaten Lucky Charms and feel sick, officials at the Livingston County Department say to contact them at (585) 243-7299.

To report a complaint to the FDA, visit the agency’s website here or call 1-888-723-3366.

According to the FDA, the General Mills company said it was taking the complaints “very seriously.”

