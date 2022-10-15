A sign for the Food and Drug Administration is seen in Silver Spring, Md., on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The FDA is warning of an Adderall shortage, saying that US manufacturers won’t be able to meet current demands.

Adderall is a drug commonly used for people who have ADHD and narcolepsy — and this shortage is impacting the Rochester area. Dan Safee of Dinwin’s Pharmacy in Webster said the Addreal shortage is “definitely a thing” in the region.

“I’ve been getting some reports from other pharmacies, and even my own store, we’ve been having some intermittent problems, ordering and receiving Adderall,” Safee said.

Teva Pharmaceuticals is the largest US supplier of Adderall and has been dealing with supply issues since August, while Rhodes Pharmaceuticals is dealing with a supply shortage for an active ingredient.

“Wholesalers are out on different strengths, other wholesalers are deciding to give you allocations, meaning you can only order so many at a time,” Safee said.

Although it is still possible to get Adderall here, it’s not available in big quantities.

“The largest impact is on the immediate generic-released strengths — the extended-release strengths still seem to have a reasonable amount available on the market,” added Safee.

According to Safee, the range of people using Adderall isn’t just young students — it impacts multiple demographics, such as kids and adults.

“Pretty much all age ranges are going to feel the effects of the shortage,” said Safee.

Safee added he isn’t sure how long it will take to get things back to normal in the United States. He added that, while it seems like a supply and active ingredient shortage, it could also be a variety of other issues, such as facilities being short-staffed or regulatory burdens.

The FDA did say that for conditions like ADHD and narcolepsy, there are alternative treatments out there and it may be a good idea to explore some of those options.