ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Fairport Lift Bridge is among many landmarks across New York State to be illuminated pink Sunday evening for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Governor Hochul announced Thursday.

According to experts, breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women — estimated one-in-eight women develop breast cancer in their lifetime.

Experts added that over 16,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer and approximately 2,500 are killed by the disease yearly in New York.

“During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we remember those we lost and honor the fighters and survivors,” said Dr. Mary T. Bassett, the State Department of Health Commissioner. “The Department of Health will continue to build a foundation of equitable access to screenings, early intervention, and quality care through continued investment, robust policy, and community-based partnerships.”

The State Department of Health recommends women and New Yorkers to have routine breast cancer screenings and talk to a healthcare provider about getting a mammogram.