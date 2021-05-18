Extra sniffles and throat tickles? Doctor says we are in the thick of tree pollen bloom

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’ve noticed more sniffles, itches, and tickles lately, you’re not alone. According to Dr. Peter Capucilli with Rochester Regional Health, we’re in the thick of a nasty allergy season right now.



“Actually, the springtime is often one of the worst allergy seasons we see regardless of the year,” he says.

He says we are in the thick of the tree pollen bloom. “You’re going to see pollen on your cars, pollen on the ground, all coming from the trees. And pretty soon, we’ll be getting into grass pollen season,” he says

Dr. Capucilli says there are some things you can do “You can absolutely start with some of the over-the-counter medicines that are offered,” he says, like oral antihistamine pills and nasal sprays.

But if those don’t work, “We would absolutely recommend seeing an allergist and discuss other therapies,” says Capucilli.

He says allergies can also make people fear they have COVID symptoms. But to be sure, get tested.

“But with the factor of COVID, it’s always good to be thorough it’s not playing a role before you then blame that all on allergies,” he says.

